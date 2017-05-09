Home Indiana Evansville Woman Facing Charges in Baby’s Death Fails to Appear in Court May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A Vanderburgh County woman’s problems just went from bad to worse after she failed to appear in court Tuesday. Summer Schwab and her husband weree accused of neglect after their son was found dead last year. He died from severe malnutrition and dehydration according to a coroner’s report.

Summer Schwab was slated to appear in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, but she didn’t turn up for the hearing. Now there is a warrant for her arrest.

Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals worked together to arrest Schwab in October of 2016. They found her at the Sugar Creek Inn in Henderson.

Comments

comments