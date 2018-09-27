Woman Faces Felony Charges Following Fatal Gibson County Wreck

The Gibson County Prosecutors Office has filed felony charges against a woman in relation to an accident that killed two individuals earlier in the month.

On September 1st, Indiana State Police say the accident happened when Ashley Sanders failed to realize the car in front of her slowed down to turn on Old Highway 41 near County Road 225. The resulting crash killed 19-year-old Trevor Watt and 20-year-old James Gasaway.

Sanders was flown to the hospital for treatment following the accident.

She is facing four charges including two for causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and two charges of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while on a schedule I or II controlled substance.

