Kentucky Woman Escapes Uninjured After Train Hits Car September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A Pike County woman was able to escape uninjured when her car was hit by a train in Dubois County.

The incident happened on September 5th west of Huntingburg at a railroad crossing on County Road 600 West.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Shelly Schwenk of Velpen entered the crossing just after the lead engine passed through, striking the train on the side.

Schwenk was not injured but her car was totaled.

Deputies say the signals at the crossing were functioning properly at the time of the crash.

