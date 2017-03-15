Home Indiana Woman who Damaged Paoli Bridge Pleads Guilty to Several Charges March 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The woman who damaged a historic Indiana bridge pleads guilty to several charges. Authorities say on Christmas day in 2015 Mary Lambright tried to cross the Paoli bridge in a tractor-trailer when it collapsed. She pleaded guilty to several traffic charges, including reckless operation of a tractor-trailer.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was too heavy and too big to be driving across the bridge. Signs before the bridge show no trucks are allowed and the weight limit is at six tons.

Paoli Police Chief Randall Sanders said the truck was carrying thousands of bottles of water, weighing about 35 tons. It took emergency responders several hours to unload the water bottles to lighten the load before they could begin the clean-up. No one was injured in the accident.

Lambright apologized last year and says she lost her job. She told police she saw the six-ton weight limit sign, but didn’t know how that translated to pounds.

Lambright could face fines and jail time. The maximum penalty for the reckless driving charge would be a $1,000 fine and 180 days in jail. She will be sentenced in April.

