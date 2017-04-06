Woman Credited with Finding Aleah Beckerle’s Body set to Receive Award
The woman who discovered Aleah Beckerle’s body inside an abandoned home on Bedford Avenue last week is set to receive a reward Friday.
Cathy Murray told authorities she was looking through abandoned homes that she could possibly refurbish and sell. That night, her fiancé, Antwan Henry called from jail and Murray told him what she discovered. He then contacted police.
Murray is set to get $7,500 from APEX Behavioral Services Friday morning at 10:30.
APEX says they want to give Murray the money because she’s been going through hard times and they want to thank her for her discovery.