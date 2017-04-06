Home Indiana Woman Credited with Finding Aleah Beckerle’s Body set to Receive Award April 6th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

The woman who discovered Aleah Beckerle’s body inside an abandoned home on Bedford Avenue last week is set to receive a reward Friday.

Cathy Murray told authorities she was looking through abandoned homes that she could possibly refurbish and sell. That night, her fiancé, Antwan Henry called from jail and Murray told him what she discovered. He then contacted police.

Murray is set to get $7,500 from APEX Behavioral Services Friday morning at 10:30.

APEX says they want to give Murray the money because she’s been going through hard times and they want to thank her for her discovery.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments