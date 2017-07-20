Home Kentucky Woman Crashes into Tattoo Parlor in Muhlenberg Co. July 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A woman is behind bars after deputies say she crashed into a tattoo parlor in Muhlenberg County. The crash happened overnight on Thursday just before 12:30 a.m.

Deputies say 39-year-old Jenny Schroader caused significant damage when she hit the side of Sorry Mom Tattoo in Beechmont. No one was injured in this incident.

Deputies say she was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Schroader was taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail. She is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and criminal mischief.

Comments

comments