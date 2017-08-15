Home Kentucky Woman in Connection to the Ohio County Robbery Arrested August 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

One of the two suspects wanted in connection to the Ohio County robbery last week has been arrested. US Marshals took Emily Herrin into custody at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where she was being treated.

She and her husband Ronald Herrin are accused of bandaging Emily Herrin’s father and his son, stealing their phones, and locking them in a closet. Authorities also say Emily Herrin took cash from the men and drove their car to Indiana to buy heroin.

By the time police got there, they say the couple was passed out from an overdose, and taken to the hospital. Ronald Herrin is still recovering. Both are facing charges including robbery and kidnapping.



