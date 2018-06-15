Home Kentucky Woman Charged for Smuggling Contraband into Detention Center June 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A woman has been arrested after trying to smuggle contraband into the Green River Correctional Complex on June 13th.

Kentucky State Police received a call from the complex saying they had apprehended 41 year old Angela Sallee of Calhoun.

She was attempting to bring suspected methamphetamine, multiple prescription narcotics, suspected synthetic marijuana, and suspected marijuana to an inmate in the facility.

Sallee’s charges range from Promoting Contraband in the 1st degree to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the 1st degree.

She’s currently lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

