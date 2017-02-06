44News | Evansville, IN

Woman Charged In Evansville Weekend Stabbing

February 6th, 2017 Evansville

One woman is hospitalized and another is in jail after an early morning stabbing, Sunday. Police arrested Angela borders of Evansville for the attack.

She’s charged with aggravated battery. Police were called to Deaconess Hospital just before 4:00am Sunday for a battery report.

According to officers, the attack happened at a gas station at the corner of Virginia and Fares Avenue. A witness said after the fight the victim had injuries to her hands and face.

