Woman at Center of Hillview Hoarding Case Wants Dogs Back

The woman at the center of the Hillview hoarding case will be back in court and she wants her dogs back.

Martha Crosley stands accused of animal cruelty after two separate incidents at two different properties.

Back in February, 68 dogs were removed from a former church building. Some of them have since been adopted but others remain in the care of Evansville Animal Control. It’s those dogs Crosley wants back.

Evansville City Council President Missy Mosby and State Representative Ryan Hatfield are just two of the people planning to gather Wednesday afternoon to show they are not in favor or returning any animals back to Crosley. They’re asking the public to show up before the hearing outside the courthouse at 12:30p.m. They’re also hoping tougher animal cruelty laws will be passed in the Hoosier state.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

