A Henderson woman is in jail after police say she made $18,000 in purchases on a stolen credit card.

Police say the purchases were made in Henderson and Evansville.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Amanda Rae Brown.

Brown was located in Mayfield, Kentucky and arrested by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department.

