Woman Arrested After Running From Stolen Car

A Henderson woman is in jail after she tried running from a stolen car.

Police say Tossia Nunnelly ran a stop sign on Clay Street on Friday.

When authorities tried pulling her over, she got out of the vehicle and tried running, even though the vehicle was still in gear.

The stolen Kia Optima she was driving then hit a parked car.

Nunnelly was later found in a backyard on Helm Street.

Authorities confirm the vehicle was reported on Nov. 18, 2018, and the license plate was also stolen from a different vehicle.

The interior of the stolen vehicle was also damaged.

Nunnelly also had a number of warrants out for her arrest.

Tossia Nunnelly is facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree, Fleeing/Evading Police 2nd Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Theft of a Registration Plate, 2 Counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, 2 Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear, Warrant of Indictment for Burglary 2nd Degree, and a Warrant for Theft of a Motor Vehicle Registration Plate.

Comments

comments