Woman Arrested in Fatal Gibson County Crash

A Patoka woman has been arrested one day after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Indiana State Police arrested Ashley Sanders around 6:30AM for her alleged role in a deadly Gibson County crash.

Sanders is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened September 1st on Old U.S. 41 near County Road 225 north of Princeton. Police say Sanders failed to realize the car in front of her slowed down to turn. Sanders collided with the vehicle carrying Trevor Watt and James Gasaway. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Sander’s blood alcohol content was .272, more than three times the legal limit, when she hit and killed Watt and Gasaway. Investigators say Sanders also had meth and marijuana in her system.

Sanders faces four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

She is being held in Gibson County jail.

Comments

comments