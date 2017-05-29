Woman Arrested After High Speed Chance

A woman involved in high speed chase through several counties has been arrested.

Rachel Auxier fled from Evansville into Henderson, Kentucky and that’s when Henderson Police joined the pursuit.

The pursuit ended when Auxier headed north into the city limits of Owensboro. A short time later, a caller notified officials that Auxier jumped out of the car and ran off after hitting another vehicle on Parrish and Allen in Owensboro.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police searched the area and found Auxier in a shed behind a home by a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy.

Auxier was charged with driving 116 mph in a 55 mph zone, assault, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of police officer, burglary, leaving scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

She was also served with a bench warrant for failure to pay fines.

