Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Outside During Argument

Evansville police have arrested a woman after they say she left her infant child outside in below freezing temperatures.

Police say they arrived to 15 South Bedford Avenue for a family dispute where they say Dakita Derrett was arguing with her mother. Derrett said she was taking her son to a friends house following the argument, which is when she led her child outside and left them there while she gathered things from the house.

While outside, police say the child ran towards the street but was luckily recovered by police before reaching the road.

Police say that while inside, Derrett released a dog that had been previously been caged. The dog attacked one officer, leaving bite marks on his arm. Police say when asked why the dog was let out, Derrett responded by saying she had forgotten officers were there.

Police arrested Derrett and booked her into the Vanderburgh County jail on criminal recklessness and child neglect.

