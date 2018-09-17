Home Indiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Victim with Brass Knuckles September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Jasper woman is in jail after police were called the Meridian Meadows neighborhood for several suspicious persons reports.

The caller told police that a female individual was bleeding.

Police say they located the suspect, Chelsea Hager, in Bohnert Park. Police learned that a verbal confrontation between Hager and the victim escalated to the point where Hager allegedly struck the victim with brass knuckles equipped with a knife. The victim says they were hit in the leg and face before they left the house and went to Bohnert Park. Police say Hager followed and that’s when law enforcement arrived.

Hager was taken to the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of battery, intimidation, and battery with a deadly weapon. She is being held without bond.

Comments

comments