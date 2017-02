Home Indiana Woman Is Arrested For Crashing Into A Parked Car February 18th, 2017 Alex Hadley Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Police arrest an Evansville woman in Knox County after crashing into a parked car.

According to Indiana State Police, Stephanie Stearns of Evansville was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content nearly 3 times the legal limit. I-S-P reports Stearns also had open alcohol containers in her vehicle at the time of the arrest.

She was taken to the Knox County Jail and is currently being held on bond.

