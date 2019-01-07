Home Indiana Woman Arrested on Child Neglect Charges Released January 7th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Washington woman is out of jail on bond after being arrested for child neglect. According to our media partner at the Washington Times-Herald, 23-year-old Brooke Wolven was arrested by Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies over the weekend.

On December 3rd, someone called police about a 2-year-old child had fallen from a one-story window and that started the investigation.

When authorities responded they found a man passed out on the couch. Authorities determined the children belonged to Wolven.

She told authorities she left them there with the unconscious man so she could run to the store for juice.

Wolven was also charged with neglect of a dependent back in June for leaving her children in a car at the County Fairgrounds.

Her next court appearance is set for January 15th.

