Woman Arrested and Charged in Tell City Pedestrian Accident

Authorities arrested the driver who hit a pedestrian Thursday night in Tell City. It happened in the 700 block of Main Street around 10 p.m. Officers say April Dixon, of Hawesville, KY, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police say Dixon was driving south on Main Street when her vehicle hit a man, who was placing items into his parked car. Officers, along with Indiana State Police Accident Reconstruction Specialists, processed evidence.

The victim in the accident was taken to Owensboro Health, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. The man’s name has not been released yet, and his condition unknown at this time.

