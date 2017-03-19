Home Indiana Woman is Arrested After Attempting to Bail Out an Inmate March 19th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Authorities say a Princeton woman is arrested after trying to bail out a Gibson County inmate while intoxicated.

Sheriff’s office officials report 58-year-old Angela Delaney was impaired when she attempted to bond out an inmate at 2:30AM.

When deputies responded they say they noticed Delaney’s vehicle was illegally parked in front of the building.

Deputies say Delaney was transported to the Gibson County Jail and is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

