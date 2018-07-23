Woman Arrested After Victims Watch her Burglarize Their Home

A woman has been arrested after homeowners, who were not home at the time, reported a burglary. The homeowners were viewing the crime happen through a home surveillance camera.

Henderson Police responded to 320 Harmony Lane on July 22nd after the homeowners called to report the burglary that they were witnessing.

Once officers were at the scene, a K9 unit located Shannon Clevidence hiding in a closet. According to police, she had a knife on her person, as well as a pocketknife in her bra.

Screwdrivers that don’t belong to the homeowners were located by the door and a window had damage after being pried open.

A bag was recovered in the home that was filled with items that Clevidence had taken. She was transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment of a dog bite.

Clevidence is facing charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools. She is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.

