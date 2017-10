Home Indiana Woman Arrested After Jasper Restroom Vandalized October 25th, 2017 Melissa Greathouse Indiana

Police in Jasper arrested a woman after receiving reports of damage being done to the women’s restroom at Dave Buehlor Plaza.

After investigating the scene, officers located Chelsea Pate under the 3rd Avenue bridge.

Police arrested Pate after they say she admitted to damaging the restroom. Officers also say they found drug paraphernalia on Pate while talking with her.

She faces charges of criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia.

