Woman Arrested After Children Found Deprived of Food and Water July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

UPDATE (12:58pm): Evansville Police has confirmed the arrest of Lakeyvia Delk. She is being held on 3 counts of Child Neglect in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

According to EPD, the three children, all under the age of three, were found in a home in the 1300 block of Henning Ave Monday evening. They were locked in the bedroom inside the home, with Delk not there. Officers had to climb into an unlocked window in the home and force their way into the bedroom. The children were rescued and taken by CPS.

44News’s reporter Joylyn Bukovac was present when Delk was taken into custody. Hear what Delk had to say on 44News at 5 and 6.

FROM EARLIER….

Evansville Police have removed a woman from a home that was under investigation for child neglect.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1300 block of Henning Avenue on Monday where they found the children unattended and locked in the bedroom in the rear of the home. According to officers, the children had no food, water, and were using a training potty in the corner of the room as a restroom.

We had crew on the scene that witnessed police escorting a woman out of the house. The children are currently in the care of CPS.

We will have more updates as they become available.



