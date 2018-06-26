44News | Evansville, IN

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Selling Drugs from Motel

June 26th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

An Evansville woman is facing drug trafficking charges after detectives say she tried to sell heroin out of a Henderson motel room.

On Monday afternoon, detectives from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force got a tip that Donna Jones was selling drugs from her room at the True Vine Inn.

Detectives set up an undercover buy. During the investigation, detectives found cash and crushed pills, along with the drug buy money. They also learned that Jones had been passing off the crushed pills as heroin.

Jones was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

 

