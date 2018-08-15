Woman Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim’s Throat

An Evansville woman is in jail after allegedly cutting another woman’s throat with a box-cutter.

Abby Ballard was arrested by Evansville Police on August 15th and faces an aggravated battery charge.

Around 2:30AM, police were called to the 1300 Block of South Fairlawn Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Jennifer Tabor with a cut to her throat. Police say Tabor was able to identify Ballard as the suspect.

A witness also told officers Ballard cut Tabor’s throat after getting upset over a comment she had made. Police say Ballard ran from the scene, but was arrested a few block away.

Tabor suffered non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

Ballard is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

