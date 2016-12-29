Woman Arrested, Accused of Shoplifting from Henderson Walmart

A Henderson woman is put behind bars after police say she loaded up a shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying.

Police say Rhonda Duncan was arrested after shoplifting from the Henderson Walmart. Duncan allegedly went through the self checkout lane, and did not pay for several items in her cart. An officer approached her and says Duncan gave her a false name, identifying herself as Andrea Billings. Authorities discovered her real identity when she arrived at the jail.

The total cost of the items in her cart: $736.57. She’s being held in the Henderson county jail.

Comments

comments