Woman Arrested Accused of Attempting to Stab Person with Screwdriver October 16th, 2018

The Gibson County Sheriff’s office say a woman is under arrest after allegedly attempting to stab another person with a screwdriver.

On October 16th at 8:53AM, Gibson County Central Dispatch sent officers to the 12000 block of East 100 South to do a welfare check on a resident.

Officers said when they arrived they discovered 49-year-old Stacy James of Oakland city allegedly tried to stab a person with a screwdriver.

James was taken into custody following an investigation and was charged with battery and criminal recklessness.

She is being held at the Gibson County Jail on a $750 bond.

