Woman in Animal Hoarding Case is Sentenced

The woman at the center of the Hillview hoarding case in Vanderburgh County is sentenced. Martha Crosley has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service, 20 hours for each of her five counts of animal cruelty.

Authorities raided Crosley’s home in March on Hillview Drive and removed 68 animals that were living there.

Crosley claims that she was trying to make a sanctuary for sick and disabled cats and dogs.

The judge will return 21 dogs to Crosley, but there will be strict guidelines for Crosley to adhere to.

