Woman Alleges Workplace Bullying at Evansville VA Clinic

A woman working at the Veterans Administration Clinic in Evansville claims tax dollars are being used for her to do absolutely nothing on the job.

When a new supervisor was hired about two years ago at the VA clinic, the work life of nurse practitioner Lisa Alexander took a 180 turn.

Alexander says the reason the new supervisor didn’t like her dates back to childhood.

Although she says it’s not just her who’s getting bullied at work.

The supervisor gave her and several other employees strict rules for what they could and couldn’t do.

“I’ve been paid to sit in a room behind a closed door,” said Alexander. “Told not to walk up and down the hall, stay out of sight, and people have been told to not talk to me and I’ve been told to not talk to them.”

Alexander said she’s done all she knows to do to try to stop this workplace bullying.

44News did reach out to the Marion Veterans Affairs Medical Center for comment on this situation but they have not responded at this time.



