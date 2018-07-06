Home Indiana State Lawmaker who Accused AG Curtis Hill of Groping her Comes Forward July 6th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

One of the women who claims Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill grabbed her buttocks is coming forward.

State Representative Mara Reardon is a Democratic lawmaker from Munster, Indiana. She says she decided to come forward because, “I am not anonymous. I am a wife, mother business owner, and state representative.” She also says she originally decided to confront Hill face to face following the incident, but she changed her mind when she found out the same thing happened to other women.

That’s when she decided to go to the House leadership with her story. None of the other people making allegations against Hill have made their names public.

Reardon claims she was at an Indianapolis bar March 15th when Hill walked up to her and began talking. She says at one point in the conversation Hill leaned toward her, put his arm on her back, then slid his hand down and grabbed her buttocks. She says she spoke up and told him to back off.

Later that evening, Reardon says Hill approached her again, saying, “That back. That skin.” She says she walked away before he could touch her again.

Following these allegations and an investigation, several state officials, including Governor Eric Holcomb, called on Hill to resign. Hill has said he is not stepping down, and he denies the allegations.

