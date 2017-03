Home Kentucky Henderson Woman is Accused of Tampering with Evidence Following a Traffic Stop March 4th, 2017 Bri Williams Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A woman is stopped for a traffic violation but troopers say she also had meth on her.

Loretta Whitaker was stopped along Kentucky 144. Authorities say she was driving under the influence and is accused of tampering with evidence.

She was taken to the Daviess County Jail on multiple charges.

Comments

comments