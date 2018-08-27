Home Indiana Woman Accused of Stealing $10,000 of Jewelry from Jasper Business August 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jasper Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing over $10,000 in jewelry from Olinger Diamond Center in the Southgate Shopping Center.

Police say the thefts occurred between May 31st and June 12th when the business noticed that over $10,000 in jewelry taken . On August 27th, Dubois Superior Court issued a warrant for the arrest of 22 year old Chloe Sibrel.

She was taken into custody by police and was transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Sibrel face six counts of level 6 felony theft.

