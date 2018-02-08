44News | Evansville, IN

Woman Accused Of Selling Meth In Henderson County

February 8th, 2018 Henderson, Kentucky

Detectives arrest a woman they say was selling methamphetamine in Henderson County. Jennifer Higgins is facing trafficking meth charges.

For the past several weeks, detectives have been conducting surveillance on vehicles coming and going to Higgins’ home on Washington Street.

According to detectives, they saw Higgins conduct a hand-to-hand drug transaction where two other people were involved.

Detectives followed Higgins to Washington Street and Meadow Street in Henderson. They say she was uncooperative with detectives and taken to the Henderson County Jail without bond.

