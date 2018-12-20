44News | Evansville, IN

Woman Accused of DUI Causing Death Motions for Trial Push Back

Woman Accused of DUI Causing Death Motions for Trial Push Back

December 20th, 2018 Gibson County, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Defense Attorney’s for Ashley Sanders have filed a motion to push back her trial.

Sanders is accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident in September.

The accident happened near the intersection of Old U.S. 41 and County Road 225 North. James Gasaway and Trevor Watt died in the crash.

Sanders is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Sanders is on home detention while she awaits trial and is currently due back in court January 4th.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.