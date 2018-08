Home Indiana Woman Accused of Driving Three Times Over Legal Limit Arrested August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Jasper woman is in jail accused of driving nearly three times over the legal limit.

Jasper Police say an officer observe 55-year-old Kimberly Armstrong leave JR’s Bar after 2:00AM. Police say her car came to a complete stop in the middle of the roadway on Newton Street.

Investigators say a chemical test showed Armstrong’s blood alcohol content was .233.

Armstrong was booked in the Dubois County Jail for OWI.

