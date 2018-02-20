Home Indiana Evansville Woman Accused In November Murder Appointed Public Defender February 20th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

One of three suspects accused of killing Donald Freels in November 2017 enters a not guilty plea in Vanderburgh County. Carolyn Butler is facing a murder charge in connection to Freels’ death.

Zachery and Leroy Hunter were also arrested in connection to Freels death. Police say Zachery and Leroy Hunter shot Freels multiple times in the 1100 block of North 2nd Avenue in Evansville before dumping his body near Ellis Park.

Authorities believe it was a drug deal gone wrong. Leroy Hunter was tracked down through U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City.

Today, Butler entered a not guilty plea, and was appointed a public defender.

Butler is scheduled to be back in court on March 21st at 2 p.m.

