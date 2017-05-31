Woman Accused of High Speed Chase Headed To Court

Rachel Auxier of Calhoun, Kentucky went before a Daviess County judge today, and her preliminary hearing has been set for June 5th.

Auxier is accused of leading law enforcement from Indiana and Kentucky on a 60-mile chase that started in Evansville and spanned several counties in Kentucky.

Owensboro police arrested her after she crashed her car at Parrish and Allen and fled the scene on foot.

Auxier faces a number of charges for fleeing police and leaving the scene of an accident.

She’s currently being held on a $50 thousand bond.

