Home Indiana Evansville Woman Accused of DUI With A Child In Her Car May 3rd, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

Police say an Evansville woman had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when they pulled her over. They also say she had a 1-year-old child in the back of the car.

Officers saw a car traveling south in the north bound lanes of Garvin near Riverside. When they stopped the car, they say they could smell alcohol, and they saw an open container of beer in the cup holder. They also claim they found a child unrestrained in the back seat of the car.

Court records show the driver had a blood-alcohol level of .264. The driver, Shelby Williams, faces charges of drunk driving, child neglect, and driving the wrong way one one way.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments