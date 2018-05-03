Woman Accused of DUI With A Child In Her Car
Police say an Evansville woman had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when they pulled her over. They also say she had a 1-year-old child in the back of the car.
Officers saw a car traveling south in the north bound lanes of Garvin near Riverside. When they stopped the car, they say they could smell alcohol, and they saw an open container of beer in the cup holder. They also claim they found a child unrestrained in the back seat of the car.
Court records show the driver had a blood-alcohol level of .264. The driver, Shelby Williams, faces charges of drunk driving, child neglect, and driving the wrong way one one way.