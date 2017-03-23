Home Indiana Evansville Woman Accused of Beating False Confession Out of Evansville Man is Sentenced March 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

One of the women accused of beating a false confession out of an Evansville man in connection to the Aleah Beckerle case has been sentenced. Debra Wollner was officially sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court to three years home detention on ABK tracking.

Wollner pled guilty to three counts, including battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement involving a vehicle, and criminal confinement leading to bodily injury.

Evansville Police say she and Donna Renae Robertson held a man against his will for several hours back in July. Police say the women kicked and beat him with a pipe until he made a confession in Beckerle’s disappearance.

The other woman, Donna Renae Robertson, has also pleaded guilty, but she has yet to be sentenced.

Comments

comments