Woman Accused of Beating False Confession Out of Evansville Man Pleads Guilty

One of the women accused of beating a false confession out of an Evansville man in connection to the Aleah Beckerle case accepted a plea agreement. Debra Wollner pled guilty to three counts including battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement involving a vehicle, and criminal confinement leading to bodily injury.

Evansville police say she and Donna Robertson held a man against his will for several hours in July. Police say the women kicked and beat him with a pipe until he made a confession in Beckerle’s disappearance.

Wollner’s sentencing hearing is set for March 27th at 9 a.m. in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

