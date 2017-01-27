Home Indiana Evansville Woman Accused of Assaulting A Vectren Worker Receives Sentence January 27th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

A woman accused of assaulting a Vectren meter reader learns her sentence.

Kimberly Jordan accepted a plea deal in which she will serve two years in prison and two more on work release. As part of the plea deal, Jordan admitted to a battery charge in exchange for more serious charges being dropped.

According to police, in October of 2015 a pair of dogs attacked the meter reader. Jordan began yelling at the meter reader and allegedly hit the worker in the face.

