The Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office is now working to figure out if a woman accused of animal hoarding could face legal action. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office turned the Martha Crosley case over to prosecutors. They will need to decide whether or not to press charges against Crosley.

Last month, authorities raided her home on Hillview Drive and removed 68 animals that had been living there. Crosley told deputies that she was trying to make a sanctuary for sick and disabled cats and dogs.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society and It Takes A Village have been working side by side to get those animals home.

If you would like to provide a home for one of the rescued animals, visit VHS Life Saver.

