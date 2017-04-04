Home Indiana Evansville WNIN Kicks Off Its Campaign To Move Its Studio April 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville station is kicking off its campaign to move its studio. Tri-state Public Media announces its ‘Move to Main Capital Campaign,’ moving its operations to downtown Evansville. WNIN Public Radio, TV and digital is moving from the Carpenter House to 44News’ old studio at the corner of Main Street and Riverside Drive.

Its new Public Media Center will also include a digital music studio and a small public theatre that will allow screening of both PBS and locally produced programming.

The goal of the capital campaign is to raise $3.4 million to purchase the building, new digital equipment, fund renovations and moving costs.

Comments

comments