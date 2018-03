Home Kentucky WKU Staff Positions Eliminated Due to Budget Cuts March 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Staff cuts coming to Western Kentucky University will not be as severe as initially thought according to President Timothy Caboni.

Caboni sent an email announcing that 62 full-time positions will be eliminated instead of 100 and 57 vacant positions will not be fulfilled instead of 40.

This is to help make up the $15 million budget shortfall.

Caboni says the cuts reflect that WKU has become a smaller institution.

