WKU Habitat Members Help Build Homes In Madisonville

October 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Members of the Habitat for Humanity Chapter at Western Kentucky University are ditching their fall break plans. Instead, they are planning to help people in need in Madisonville.

They’re joining forces with an affiliate in Hopkins County to build homes in Madisonville to do their part to help put an end to substandard housing.

They plan on helping put in flooring and framing, along with siding and roofing on a home under construction.

People in Madisonville say the extra help will make a big difference.

Bryan Reaka said,”You know, a lot of people will go and run to when there is a hurricane, but we can’t forget there are people in need right here in commonwealth of Kentucky that need our assistance to. So these students here have chosen to take the time for their fall break to go out and volunteer and help those people in need in our community.”

Volunteers from WKU will also be doing projects with Habitat over both winter and spring breaks.

The fall break project will last for three days.

