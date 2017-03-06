Home Kentucky WKU Football Players Under Investigation for Reported Roles in Masked Attacks March 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Several Western Kentucky University football players are under investigation for their reported role in a mask attack that left one man hospitalized. TMZ reports that the football players allegedly went to the Pike fraternity house and beat up two people in a violent masked attack. At least four members of the team are involved in the investigation, and at least one man was hospitalized.

TMZ says an alumni of the Pike house was initially called to the scene by a member who told him “several football players were outside” looking to fight. A fight broke out between the alumni and another fraternity member and the players. One of the men went to the ER for his injuries.

Authorities say they tracked down one of the players and the player told them they went to the Pike house to retaliate after someone got jumped at a Pike party the night before. One victim told police several of the suspects had guns, but at least one of them reportedly had a box cutter knife.

No arrests have been made yet.

