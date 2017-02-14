Home Indiana The Wizard of Oz Train Ride Returns to French Lick this Spring February 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Wizard of Oz adventure train rides will return to French Lick scenic railway this spring. This begins March 16th and runs through April 15th on select dates. Exact dates and times are available by visiting French Lick Scenic Railway or call 1-800-74-TRAIN.

It is a two and a half-hour roundtrip excursion retells the story of the movie, The Wizard of Oz, on board a real train. The journey begins with Dorothy in Muchkinland where she meets Glinda, the good witch. Guests will board the train with Dorothy and several other characters from the film as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City.

There are refreshments and live on-board entertainment featuring Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion set to the sounds of the movie.

Tickets are $36 for adults and children two years and up. Families are encouraged to wear their favorite Wizard of Oz attire and costumes for the ride.

