Wizard of Oz Musical to Open at Reitz High School

“There’s no place like home”. And that’s why The Wizard of Oz the musical is playing right here at home. Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Reitz High School where the musical opens this weekend.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Performances of the musical begin Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 18th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday’s performance will be a matinee at 2 p.m.

For more information about the production, visit Reitz Theatre Presents: The Wizard of Oz.

