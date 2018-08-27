Witnesses Begin Taking Stand in Loehrlein Trial

The jury has been selected and witnesses have began taking the stand in the trial for the Vanderburgh County man accused of killing his wife and injuring his kids.

Clinton Loehrlein is accused of shooting and stabbing his wife, Sherry, and their two daughters. Sherry was killed as a result of the incident, however the children survived.

Loehrlein faces murder charges, resisting law enforcement, and aggravated battery.

According to the defense, Loehrlein said he created a delusion that the only way to solve his problems was “to kill his family and himself so they could all go to Heaven together.”

The jury was officially selected around 1:00PM, and around 3:00PM the first witness took the stand.

44News Reporter Megan Devinti is at the courthouse today reporting on the trial.

In Vanderburgh County Superior Court where six jurors have already been seated for the trial of Clinton Loehrlein who is accused of killing his wife and attempting to kill his two daughters @my44news pic.twitter.com/CxonQLPN7K — Megan DiVenti 44News (@MDiVenti44News) August 27, 2018

