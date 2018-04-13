Witness Statement Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges

A domestic dispute ends with drug and weapons charges in Evansville. Yeroc Pauley, 24, is facing possession of meth, counterfeit money, and weapons charges. The incident happened on North Green River Road last night just before 9:00.

A man told an officer he gave a couple, later identified as Yeroc and Miranda Pauley, a ride to the Verizon store on North Green River Road, when they began arguing. He said Yeroc kept trying to get in his vehicle to retrieve a bag that he brought with him to the Verizon store.

The man said Yeroc made threats during the altercation about having a “40”. He handed the officer the bag and said he didn’t know what was in it and didn’t want it.

A short time later, a call came in about a domestic violence incident near the Verizon store. When the officer got to the area, he says Yeroc and Miranda were walking on opposite sides of Green River/Morgan.

The officer stopped Yeroc before he went into Show Me’s Restaurant, and says Yeroc immediately said, “that dude robbed me.” Yeroc told the officer that his bag was taken from him.

Police asked Yeroc to describe his bag, and say he told them the bag was black with red writing on it. When asked if it was brown, the officer says Yeroc said “no it is light blue denim from being washed a whole bunch”.

According to the affidavit, the officer put gloves on and took out each item from the brown bag and found a black cell phone, numerous scales; one with white residue on it, and a loaded Jimenez Arms .380 caliber handgun.

Police say Yeroc denied owning the cell phone, despite the background showing “young E Roc”, which is Yeroc alias.

Once at the jail, police said the residue on one of the scales tested positive for meth. Police also found two fake $10 bills and a fake $20 bill.

Pauley is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Yeroc’s wife, Miranda, was also arrested for warrants and other charges. EPD says when she was walking into the jail to be booked, she looked in the holding cell and told Yeroc, “that phone is mine”. Police say she also stated “the phone is mine you need to get out and take care of the kids”. Police believe this was an attempt for her to take Yeroc’s charges.

In 2016, Yeroc Pauley was wanted for criminal recklessness after police say he fired a shotgun following an argument with another man.

